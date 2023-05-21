EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,170 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 835.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 4,463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 674,813 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 242,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $4,027,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $3,069,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport Stock Up 0.9 %

MRTN stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

