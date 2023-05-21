EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $107.06.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

