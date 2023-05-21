EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,261 shares of company stock worth $23,364,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

MTD stock opened at $1,386.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,479.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,472.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

