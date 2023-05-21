EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $703,000.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THS. StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

