EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $121.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $130.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares in the company, valued at $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,177. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.