ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $155.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,623.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,723 shares of company stock worth $464,407. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

