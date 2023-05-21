Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exponent were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 152.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 201.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

Exponent Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

