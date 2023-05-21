Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Federal Signal were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,040,000 after purchasing an additional 86,320 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,252,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,308.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

