Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $1,373,128 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FHI. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.