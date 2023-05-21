Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 225,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after buying an additional 127,992 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 396,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 109,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,636,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $62.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $66.80.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

