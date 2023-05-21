Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,320 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRBK. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,285.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,285.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,738,850 over the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $431.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.88 million. Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Articles

