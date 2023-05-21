HC Wainwright Cuts Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Price Target to $6.00

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Arqit Quantum by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at $576,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arqit Quantum by 689.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 199,217 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Arqit Quantum by 10.3% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arqit Quantum by 75.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,348,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,644 shares during the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

