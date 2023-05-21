HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,031 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.57.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.5935 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

