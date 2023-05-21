Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 881,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,157 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Herc were worth $116,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HRI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $105.41 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $162.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.01.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.30 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

