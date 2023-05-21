HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,268 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.33.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.