HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.