HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 78,371 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 78,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DINO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.0 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.34%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

