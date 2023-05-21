HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average of $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.77.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

