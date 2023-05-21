HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,357 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 61,445 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,162,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIXY opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

