HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in Public Storage by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Public Storage by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Public Storage by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $1,362,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $284.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.26. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.75.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

