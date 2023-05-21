HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 248,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

