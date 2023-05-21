HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $16.40 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.81 million. Research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 31,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 31,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 125,450 shares of company stock worth $1,952,882. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

