HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GWW opened at $681.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $670.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

