HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Waters Price Performance

WAT opened at $267.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $261.01 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

