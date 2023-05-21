HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 40,024 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,024 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

