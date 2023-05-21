Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,144,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,339 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Horace Mann Educators worth $117,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.46 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -507.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

