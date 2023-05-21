Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stake Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 1.0 %

IMKTA stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.09.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $46,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

