Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Innospec were worth $123,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,444,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,477,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,826.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,567.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,249.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,074 shares of company stock worth $322,356 and sold 51,444 shares worth $5,586,546. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innospec Trading Up 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $98.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.05%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

