Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $215,650.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

