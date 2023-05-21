Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $340,834.08 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,004 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $340,834.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,046,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, March 16th, Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $539,232.00.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Barclays cut their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

