Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Sells 4,299 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $192,036.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,561.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $330,803.34.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 327.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $667,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 156.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

