Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,239 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 518,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 413,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 79,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,767,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $22.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

