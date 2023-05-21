Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,273.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,062 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,654,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,026,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after acquiring an additional 196,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 180,817 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $48.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

