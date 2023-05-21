Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of IONS opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

