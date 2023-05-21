iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. American Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.08 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

