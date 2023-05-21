iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of ITOS opened at $15.30 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $547.19 million, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.33.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

