Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) SVP Sells $328,650.00 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $92.69 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.24.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.