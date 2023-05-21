Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,436,000 after buying an additional 2,168,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,978,000 after buying an additional 708,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

