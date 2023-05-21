Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Position Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,489 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

NYSE JHG opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

