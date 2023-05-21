Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $163.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,580 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

