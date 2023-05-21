Jean M. Franchi Sells 11,351 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 11,351 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $204,885.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of REPL stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.58, a current ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $29.52.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after buying an additional 430,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,966,000 after buying an additional 611,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Replimune Group by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,810 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Replimune Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 620,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Replimune Group Company Profile

REPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

