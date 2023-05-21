Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:KMPR opened at $44.49 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $909,590.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

