Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,444 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,307,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 961,700 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 515.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

