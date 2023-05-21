Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 279.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 164,186 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $1,227,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 100.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kohl’s Trading Down 8.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

