Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $177.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.56. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.46.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading

