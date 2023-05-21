Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 521,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 80,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 39.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43,279 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $255,000.

NYSE:LGI opened at $14.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

