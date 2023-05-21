LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,348,000 after buying an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,029,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $62.33 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $68.06. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,024,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,413,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,216,153.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,113.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,171 shares of company stock worth $9,212,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

