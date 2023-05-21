Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $113,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

LSI stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

