Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $124,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Price Performance

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNW stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder Profile

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.