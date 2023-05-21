Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO Sells $174,798.08 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CFO David Day sold 16,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $174,798.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Magnite Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 32,940.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 349,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 348,842 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 192,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 730,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. B. Riley began coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Stories

