Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO Sells $174,798.08 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CFO David Day sold 16,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $174,798.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Magnite stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.20.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. B. Riley began coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.
Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.
